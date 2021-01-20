Supreme Court won't give you justice, withdraw petition - NDC activist advises Mahama

NDC activist, Dzifa Gunu

A political activist Dzifa Gunu has advised John Dramani Mahama to withdraw his petition from the court because Justice will not be served him.

According to him, it is better to withdraw the case rather than follow through knowing that the Court has a predetermined stance on the petition brought before it.



Dzifa Gunu made this known after the court adjourned its sitting to Tuesday January 26, 2020 to start the trial process.



To him, it will be better if John Dramani Mahama it’s better to withdraw the petition from the court and be fined because his followers will be willing to pay the fine than to follow through a case which has already been determined.



He said, “Dear H.E. John Dramani MahamaThey will not give you justice, please withdraw the case, the worst they will do is fine you and we will contribute and pay”.

Meanwhile, the lead Counsel for the NDC has indicated that the Apex Court’s insistence on sticking with the provisions of CI 99 and its timelines is not the best because “Justice cannot be sacrificed for expedition”.











