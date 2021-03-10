Teacher unions bare teeth at govt over Free SHS concerns

They also claim the Ministry of Education has failed to transfer the needed funds

The three major teacher unions in Ghana have given government up to Friday, March 19 to provide a “favourable” response to their concerns about food supplies and funds to senior high schools as part of the Free SHS Policy.

According to the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT), National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT) and the Coalition of Concerned Teachers-Ghana (CCT-G), for the past eight weeks since schools re-opened for the 2020/2021 academic year, food supplies by the Buffer Stock Company has stopped.



Addressing journalists in Accra on Wednesday, March 10, General Secretary of GNAT Thomas Musah Tanko said the situation has brought the senior high schools to their knees.



He admitted that the introduction of the free school feeding as part of the Free SHS Policy in September, 2017 increased enrolment and improved the nutritional status of students.

“It is unfortunate, heartbreaking and disturbing that the schools have to look for funds elsewhere to cater for the SHS students until funds are disbursed from the Ministry of Education.



“We reiterate that further delay will impact negatively on the smooth running of the Free SHS Policy.”



The unions, at the joint press conference, called on government to save the “precarious and difficult situation.”



They said by next week if the favourable response is not received, they will have no option than to close down schools.