Techiman South: Court grants NDC candidate’s request to inspect EC’s ‘pink sheets’

The Wenchi High Court has granted leave for the inspection of original documents of the Electoral Commission, Ghana (EC) in the ongoing election petition against the Techiman South parliamentary results.

The Court says parties in the case are to meet on Monday, April 19 for the exercise.



The High Court presided over by His Lordship A. W. K. Nawurah ruled that only original copies of the documents will be allowed and not the photocopied documents as earlier filed by the EC.



The Court, therefore, gave the Commission three days to properly file the documents for inspection n the adjourned date.



The Court also awarded a cost of GH¢2,000 in favour of the petitioner, Christopher Beyere, due to the Electoral Commission’s failure to properly produce documents as directed.



Meanwhile, the Court has also ordered the Returning Officer, Nana Dwamena Frempah, to answer interrogatories filed by the petitioner.

The General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia, expressed the party’s satisfaction with the ruling.



Techiman South Constituency Secretary for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Richard Asamoah also expressed satisfaction with the proceedings in court, insisting that Martin Adei-Mensah Korsah duly won the elections.



He also urged supporters of the two parties to remain calm at all times.



Background



The National Democratic Congress (NDC) Parliamentary Candidate for Techniman South Constituency, Christopher Beyere Baasongti, sued the Member of Parliament, Martin Adjei-Mensah Korsah, the Electoral Commission and the Clerk of Parliament.

In his suit filed at the High Court in Wenchi, he wants the declaration of Mr. Adjei-Mensah Korsah of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) as the winner of the Techniman South parliamentary elections to be quashed.



Again, he wants the Court to order the EC to declare him as winner of the elections.



In his suit, he averred that there was no collation of the results of the parliamentary election for the Techiman South Constituency and no declaration of the results could be made on Tuesday, December 8, 2020.