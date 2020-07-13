General News

The Untold: A visually impaired man’s journey into law – Carruthers' story

Going blind at age 11, Carruthers Tetteh’s had to get used to a new normal, moving from his known environment to a strange one.

This neither dampened his spirits nor change his dream of wanting to become a lawyer one day.



“God has blessed us with a lot of abilities, the ability to see, the ability to hear, the ability to walk… the fact that you have lost one or two abilities does not make you a disabled person. Always say to yourself ‘I can make it’,” Carruthers tells GhanaWeb in an interview.



He’s weathered many storms, overcome several barriers and says the battle continues as he awaits another chance to sit for the Law School entrance exams which he failed in 2019.

Watch Carruthers Tetteh share the story of how he lost his sight at age 11, the challenges he faces daily and his drive to succeed in life on this month’s edition of The Untold Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at 12 noon.





