The Untold: Overcoming blindness to be a lawyer in Ghana – The Carruthers Tetteh story

Sharing his story with us on this edition of The Untold is Carruthers Tetteh, a visually impaired man who hasn’t allowed his disability to limit him in life.

Losing his sight at a young age of 11 didn’t end Carruthers’ dream of becoming a lawyer one day.



He currently holds a law degree from the University of Cape Coast and his next target is to enter the Ghana Law School, which is his final step to being called to the bar.



“Reading law has been my interest from childhood. I always want to be in a position to advocate for the less privileged… so that has been driving my interest through my life,” He told GhanaWeb’s ‘The Untold’ team.



Despite the many discriminations he’s had to deal with, Caruthers says he is not overwhelmed and that is why he’s planning to take the law school entrance exams again after failing in 2019.

“I wrote the entrance exams and I couldn’t get the opportunity to further. They said we have failed. I believe that I didn’t fail but that was the verdict and we don’t give up.”



Join Carruthers Tetteh as he shares his full story on ‘The Untold





