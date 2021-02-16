The media has been unfair with the coverage of John Mahama’s election petition – Ayine

A spokesperson for the Petitioner John Mahama in the ongoing election petition, Dr. Dominic Ayine is accusing the media of being biased “petty” over its coverage of the ongoing election petition at the Supreme Court in which the NDC is challenging the outcome that returned Akufo-Addo as winner.

The NDC legal team claims that the media has not been up to its game in being critical of both sides in the court proceedings despite the fact that the NDC have shown sufficient evidence before the court.



Mr. Ayine further stated that it should have been in the interest of the media to have scrutinised the 1st Respondent than asking petty questions about the petitioner.



Quoted by MyNewsGh.com expressly, he said: “You Journalists are being unfair to the petitioner. You are not asking them [respondents] the critical questions”.



He was addressing the media after the Supreme Court in a unanimous decision dismissed the petition by Mr. John Mahama. The Supreme Court ruled that former President John Mahama, the petitioner in the ongoing election petition, cannot reopen his case after closing it, for the sole purpose of subpoenaing the star witness of the Electoral Commission and using her as an “adverse” witness.



Chief Justice Anin Yeboah read the ruling in court on Tuesday, 16 February 2021.

He quoted several authorities to buttress the court’s position, re-emphasizing, that “a mere filing of a witness statement is not an election to testify”, Justice Anin Yeboah said.











