The moment Charles IlI was crowned King of the United Kingdom

The United Kingdom after 70 years of the reign of the late Queen, Elizabeth II, crowned a new monarch, on Saturday, May 6, 2023.
Charles III was crowned King of England, during a coronation ceremony at the Westminster Abbey in London.
King Charles III was crowned alongside his wife, Queen Camilla, the queen consort.
As tradition demands, the new monarch was crowned by the principal leader of the Church of England, the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Portal Welby.
The Archbishop of Canterbury crowned Charles III as the King of England after a prayer and proclaimed "God save the King".
Watch a video of the coronation below:
