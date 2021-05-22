The talk is too much, we need to take action – Akamba blasts NDC leadership for ‘pampering’ EC boss

National Organiser for the largest opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Joshua Akamba is not happy with the way the leadership of his party is handling issues concerning the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission (EC), Madam Jean Mensa.

To him, the NDC is “talking too much rather than taking action” against the Electoral Commissioner, who he accuses of stripping them of victory in the 2020 presidential election.



“I don’t see how the NDC will be so unconcerned to watch this woman [Madam Jean Mensa] supervise the next election,” he said in an interview with NEAT FM’s morning show ‘Ghana Montie’.



His comment follows a planned reform by the EC, including the closure of polls in the 2024 general elections at 3 pm on election day, instead of the usual 5 pm.



The move, according to Joshua Akamba is “unreasonable” – after the party openly voiced out its disagreement with the EC on the proposed reforms.



According to the NDC, that particular reform could disenfranchise many people, especially "poor farmers" in rural areas who may want to go to the farm early morning when polls have not opened and return to vote in the evening.





But Joshua Akamba told NEAT FM’s morning show host, Kwesi Aboagye that his party’s stance on the issue is not enough to kick the EC boss and other officers from office before the next election.



“We must do everything possible to make sure they are out. She [Jean Mensa] cannot guarantee us peace in 2024,” he said.



Adding that “The NDC should wake up! We are talking too much rather than mobilizing ourselves to take action and make sure she doesn’t stay there to govern the next election. She is a bias.”