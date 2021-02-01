The very skillful General was exposed today - Oppong Nkrumah

Spokesperson for the legal team of the second respondent in the election petition, has said today's hearing exposed inconsistent allegations made by the Petitioner, John Dramani Mahama and the witness, Johnson Asiedu Nketia.

Speaking to the media after the hearing, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah noted that John Dramani Mahama and Johnson Asiedu Nketia sought to discredit the "good job" of Jean Mensa with bad faith and prejudice statements and utterances.



He cited the claims as the reason lead counsel for the 2nd respondent, Akoto Ampaw, took a while in the cross-examination.



"We are of the view it's been a very good day in court that today the big word is exposed



“You'd notice that counsel on our side spent a lot of time exposing the inconsistencies and sometimes, even outright falsehoods that have been put out by the Petitioner and the witness who was in the witness box today," he said.





He further added that," when you juxtapose the earlier case of we won, now to what they are saying in the witness box, about they don't know who won, when you juxtapose that to some of the tapes we played about claims of 51% of their side now, to claims that they did not even bring numbers to court,



“If you juxtapose that between their petition that talks about vote pardon of a certain answer and now claim that it's only samples of that number, one of the first things that come to our side was to expose some of the inconsistencies and falsehoods that have been peddled by the Petitioner and the witness."



The case has been adjourned to Tuesday, February 2, 2021, where the second witness of the Petitioner, Dr Michael Kpessa-Whyte, will take his turn in the witness box for cross-examination.



