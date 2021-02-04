‘There’s a display of political solidarity at the Supreme Court' – Kpessa-Whyte

Mahama’s first witness, Dr Michael Kpessa-Whyte

A witness in the 2020 election petition, Dr Michael Kpessa-Whyte says there appears to be a growing abuse of judicial discretion and a display of political solidarity to a party in the case at the Supreme Court, by “those expected to look for truth and dispense justice”.

He said in a post shared on his social media page, he said, “There appears to be a growing abuse of judiciary discretion and a display of political solidarity to a party in the case at the Supreme Court, by those expected to look for truth and dispense justice”.



Dr. Kpessa-Whyte is a witness in the ongoing election petition.



Meanwhile, the apex court in ruling on the application to inspect documents of the Electoral Commission dismissed same saying the threshold of necessity has not been met by lawyers of John Mahama.

Former President Mahama is challenging the validity of the presidential results declared by the Electoral Commission on December 9, 2020, which saw Presidency Akufo-Addo retaining the Presidency.



