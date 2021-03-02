There’s no justification for undermining media freedom – IDEG

A Research Fellow and Head of Advocacy and Institutional Affairs at the Institute of Democratic Governance, Mr Kwasi Jonah has reaffirmed the need for freedom of media practice in the country.

Speaking on the recent tension between the media and the Judicial Service at a press conference to call for peace post the delivery of the verdict in the ongoing presidential election petition, Mr Jonah outlined that there exists no justification for any attempt that seeks to undermine media freedom.



In his own words: “the IDEG position is that nothing should be done to undermine media freedoms. Nothing will justify undermining media freedom and anything undue limitations on the freedom to report accurately political developments in our country must not be encouraged. So, we support fully the freedom of the media to cover events truthfully and accurately. We do not support anything that will undermine their freedom, that is our position on that matter.”



His statement was in reaction to a question on what the governance institution makes of the recent tension between the media and the Judicial Service.



Judicial Service on February 25, 2021, through their lawyers, wrote to the media to cease among other things the publication of content described as incendiary, hateful, and offensive against judges of the Supreme Court, especially those hearing the election petition.

The media was also ordered to pull down or cause the deletion of such publications or risk “appropriate action.”



The Ghana Journalist in Association in response to the letter described it as scandalous and an assault on media freedom.



