There was no salary to even have a double salary - Sagnarigu MP

The Member of Parliament for Sagnarigu, in the Northern Region, A. B. A Fuseini has stated that all the claims being made by the former special prosecutor Martin Amidu, are false and must be disregarded.



According to him, there were no negotiations made on behalf of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) as claimed by the former special prosecutor.



Speaking on JoyNews monitored by GhanaWeb, he noted that at the time those allegations were made there was no such thing as salary because no Member of Parliament was paid a salary.



“Where is the evidence? Who negotiated on the NDC side? There was no such thing, does the prove of allegation lies on the person who is making it or against the person it is being made? Is there a burden of proof about anybody on this matter? No such thing existed, no such thing took place for anybody to say that was what the agreement was. These questions must be asked, was there a salary for there to even be a double salary? As at the time that these allegations were made there was no salary, no appointee or Member of Parliament under president Mahama was paid a salary. Members who part of the article 71 officeholders, were just paid on account, nobody had a salary. Nobody was paid a salary for anyone to even talk about double salary, so it is false,” he said.

Meanwhile, allegations are being made by Godfred Dame, the Attorney General that Martin Amidu former special prosecutor opened investigations into the matter but failed to complete it before he resigned from the role.



“The politically inspired propaganda against my integrity which sought to link my resignation to the failure or refusal of this irredeemably corrupt government for four whole years to deal with the simple offence of double salary or stealing (as the Criminal Investigations Department of the Police Service put it), are false, infantile and barefaced lies intentionally concocted and put out by the Office of the Attorney-General to the unsuspecting public under the sub-heading “Godfred Yeboah-Dame”.



According to Martin Amidu, he ever investigated the double salary saga of Members of Parliament while in office and established that negotiations were made by both the New Patriotic Party and the National Democratic Congress.



He has also accused the president, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, of holding down some Members of Parliament, using this case as his leverage.



“The statement attributed to the Office of the Attorney General about recently resuming “working on establishing a prima facie case against the ex-appointees and then swing into action” cannot also be reflecting any factual truth because of negotiations led by one of the former Ministers of Finance of the NDC on behalf of this Government which resulted in the NDC party outside Parliament instructing the NDC in Parliament to approve all the Ministerial nominees of the Government including the Minister who was yet to supply further and better particulars to the appointments committee for consideration before his approval or disapproval by the Committee and by Parliament,” he wrote.