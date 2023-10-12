'There was no showdown' - Martin Kpebu reacts to viral photo with Cecilia Dapaah

Cecilia Dapaah in an exchange with Martin Kpebu

Lawyer Martin Kpebu has clarified a media narrative suggesting that he had a confrontation with embattled former Minister for Sanitation and Water Resources, Cecilia Dapaah at a court premises in Accra on Wednesday, October 11.

In a series of photos, shared by the Law Platform portal, which have gone viral, Dapaah is seen interacting with Kpebu in different instances with one particular photo depicting the former minister pointing a left hand at the popular lawyer and anti-corruption campaigner.



Kpebu via a Facebook post, later in the day, said there was no altercation between him and Ms. Dapaah.



He said she merely quizzed him on his public commentary on the case between her and the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP).



“Me den Cecilia Dapaah no get fight ooh. I have seen pictures of us in the corridor of the courthouse today. The interaction was not as bad as the picture portrays.



"Madam Dapaah and I are cool. Naturally, she is going through a lot so she only sought to quiz me about my commentaries on her case. She has a right to ask. There was no showdown,” he wrote.





