These countries are corrupt – Prof Hanke reacts to $100m security aid to Ghana, others

Prof Steve Hanke, a Professor of Applied Economics at the Johns Hopkins University

Steve Hanke, a Professor of Applied Economics at the Johns Hopkins University, has raised concerns about the $100 million security assistance the United States will be giving to five West African countries, including Ghana.

In a tweet shared, on Wednesday, March 29, 2023, Prof Hanke suggested that the assistance the US will be giving to these countries will be squandered.



He said that the level of corruption perception of the five West African countries are terrible.



“US Vice Pres. Harris announced that the US will provide $100m over 10 yrs to help West African countries like Ghana, Benin, Ivory Coast, Guinea, and Togo. The average Corruption Perception Index for these countries is terrible: ~35/100. Need I say more?” parts of the tweet the academic shared.



The Vice President of the United States of America, Kamala Harris, announced a $100 million security assistance to five West African countries, including Ghana.



The other beneficiaries of the $100 million security grant include Benin, Guinea, Côte d’Ivoire, and Togo.



In a tweet shared on Tuesday, March 28, the US vice president said that Africa is vital to global security.

She added that the aid is to support the prevention of conflicts and aid efforts to stabilize security in the countries along the coast of West Africa.



“African nations, including Ghana, play a critical role in global security. Today, I am pleased to announce $100 million in support for Ghana, Benin, Guinea, Côte d’Ivoire, and Togo to support conflict prevention and stabilization efforts in Coastal West Africa,” parts of the tweet read.



View Prof Hanke’s tweet below:





US Vice Pres. Harris announced that the US will provide $100m over 10 yrs to help West African countries like Ghana, Benin, Ivory Coast, Guinea, and Togo. The average Corruption Perception Index for these countries is terrible: ~35/100. Need I say more?https://t.co/X7XRUwM64p — Steve Hanke (@steve_hanke) March 29, 2023

IB/SARA