They helped stabilise the dollar - NPP communicator commends Cecilia Dapaah's maids

NPP Communication Team Member, Kafui Amegah

Kafui Amegah, a communication team member for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has sparked controversy by commending the house helps involved in the theft at the residence of Honorable Cecilia Dapaah.

The former Minister for Sanitation and Water Resources had a million dollars, 300,000 euros and thousands of Ghana cedis stolen from her home in 2022.



In an interview with Kwaku Dawuro on the "Movement In The Morning" show, aired on Movement TV/Wontumi radio, Kafui Amegah praised the accused house helps, suggesting that they should be released from custody.



He argued that their theft helped the country avoid a crisis by stabilizing the dollar rate.



Kafui expressed concern about the security risks faced by politicians who are often perceived to have money in their homes.



He emphasized that politics is about service, not monetary gain, and pointed out that during a period when the government was urging people to release hoarded money into the system to address the country's financial challenges, the stolen money contributed to stabilize the dollar.



"What occurred on Friday has brought a huge problem and distraction. Kwaku sometimes after going to talk at a station, people will be outside waiting for you to give them money as if you owe them.

"They think you’re lying when you tell them there’s no money, our lives are at risk because they think we have money in our homes and what happens is that when you do programs in the night, fear grips you because you don’t know who will be chasing you.



"We don’t go into politics for money, politics is service and if it was because of money, my brother here would have been very rich but that is not the case," he asserted.



On the subject of the theft, Kafui stated, "I highly commend them for what they did because they brought money into the system for the dollar to be stabilized, so if possible the police should free them. If the money had gone to the bank Ghana would not be in crisis."



Cecilia Dapaah's losses



According to an official charge sheet from an Accra Circuit Court, the brazen thefts occurred at the couple's residence in Abelemkpe, a suburb of Accra, over a three-month period from July to October 2022.



The accused, identified as Patience and Sarah, are facing serious charges, including conspiracy to commit a crime and multiple counts of stealing involving staggering amounts of money.

Not only were monetary assets stolen, but the accused also allegedly made off with personal belongings of Madam Cecilia Abena Dapaah, such as valuable clothes, handbags, perfumes, and jewelry. The stolen items amounted to a shocking value of GH¢95,000 and US$95,000.



Further accusations involved Patience acting alone in the theft of cultural treasures, including six pieces of Kente cloth worth GH¢90,000 and six sets of men's suits valued at US$3,000, which belonged to the minister's husband.



The court has also charged three additional individuals in connection with the thefts, revealing the complexity of the case.



The accused allegedly used the stolen funds to finance various properties and purchases, including renting a 3-bedroom apartment and a store in Tamale, buying vehicles, and funding other personal expenses.



The court has adjourned the case to August 2, 2023, while investigations continue.



Meanwhile, Madam Cecilia Dapaah has since resigned from her position as Minister and Sanitation and Water Resources following heavy criticism that characterised reports of the stolen amount.

