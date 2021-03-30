‘This is a day to celebrate, we pray for wisdom to do better’ – Ofori-Atta speaks after his approval

Ken Ofori-Atta, Finance Minister-nominee

Ken Ofori-Atta, Finance Minister-designate, is happy that the MPs approved his nomination on Monday, March 29, by consensus.

“I think this is a day to celebrate and then we pray the Lord will give me the wisdom to do better than we were doing the first section. It was a fair vetting, I am grateful to the committee for agreeing on the consensus and everything,” Ken Ofori-Atta told Joy News after his approval by Parliament, as monitored by GhanaWeb.



Ken Ofori-Atta was approved by the Parliamentarians through a voice vote after First Deputy Speaker Joseph Osei-Owusu communicated to the House that all the 26-member Appointments Committee members requested that the House approve Ken Ofori-Atta in accordance with Article 256 (1) of the Constitution and Standing Order 172.



Before his approval, the NDC Caucus MPs had expressed their dissatisfaction with some of Ofori-Atta’s responses to questions during his vetting and called for clarifications on issues about the country’s economic development.

In seconding the motion for his approval, Haruna Iddrisu, the Minority Leader raised similar concerns expressed by the Minority members. Nevertheless, he had no objection.



Ken Ofori-Atta was later approved through voice vote.