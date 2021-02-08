This is shocking - Charles Owusu astounded by Rojo Mettle-Nunoo’s witness statement

Head of Monitoring Unit at the Forestry Commission, Charles Owusu is surprised at the content of Rojo Mettle-Nunoo's witness statement.

Rojo Mettle Nunoo who was one of the representatives of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Electoral Commission’s (EC) ‘strong room’ during election 2020, filed a 9 page, 32 paragraph witness statement on Thursday (February 4, 2021) in support of the petition filed by Former President John Dramani Mahama challenging the declaration of President Akufo-Addo as the winner of the presidential election.



Rojo Mettle-Nunoo, the third witness of the Petitioner, John Mahama in the ongoing Election petition, had catalogued a number of incidents prior to and after the declaration of the Presidential Election results by the Returning Officer and 1st Respondent, Jean Mensa, which he insists cannot be "swept under the carpet" since it "undermines the credibility of the polls and cast grave doubts on the integrity of those assigned responsibilities for a free, fair and transparent conduct of elections."



Reacting to this on Peace FM morning show 'Kokrokoo', Charles Owusu disclosed his "surprised at what he (Rojo Mettle-Nunoo) wrote...in this life, we need to be truthful; the truth cannot be hidden...lies always get exposed. I don't understand: that somebody will tell you to go out?

He recalled how "in 2012, Rojo Mettle-Nunoo was sitting in a chair and taking pictures in the strongroom; he and Bernard Mornah, it was like a fanfare...so if it was a different person making these comments (in 2021) that he was misled or asked to go and see the candidate, I would have believed it...he is just deceiving Ghanaians".



