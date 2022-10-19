Three reasons Akufo-Addo is unfazed by threats to vote out NPP - Political Scientist lists

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

A political scientist with the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, Mohammed Abass, has identified three reasons in his diagnosis of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s comment that he does not feel threatened by comments to vote out the New Patriotic Party, NPP.

In an interview with Accra-based Metro TV on October 18, the political scientist observed that the comment made by the president did not “win the hearts of the people” which is the ultimate goal of politics.



He suggested that the president’s comments were made in bad taste, stressing that he would not have made such comments eight years ago when he was seeking to assume the high office of president.



Abass enumerated three reasons for the posturing of the president. He stated that President Akufo-Addo has achieved the ultimate in his political career by becoming the first gentleman of the land thus he is not bothered about what happens next.



He added that the president’s utterances may stem from the arrogance that comes with exercising power over a longtime.



The political scientist said at that stage, a leader feels on top of everything and there is nothing at stake for him or her.

Lastly, Abass said President Akufo-Addo made the comment as a result of being overwhelmed by recent economic downturn.



He noted that the president has been at the end of criticisms over the handling of the economy thus he was beginning to feel frustrated.



“First one for me is that, he has achieved his own fulfillment which I describe as political fulfillment, narrow fulfillment which is about himself. He has reached the very pinnacle of his political career…being a president, attaining the 8 years so for him, he has seen it all. So whatever you will do, that is not my problem.



“The second one, clearly I see some arrogance that normally comes…not from his person per se but from power. Exercising power for a very longtime, there’s this hidden arrogance that it gets to a stage, you feel you are on top and there’s nothing at stake. I see that one there.



“Finally too, I see some sort of being overwhelmed. The president is overwhelmed. If you look at the current economic situation, how things are not going well and everybody bashing you here and there…in fact, unconsciously it only needs a moment like this and the way you really feel will come out. So I see some disappointment here and some sort of frustration in him in this state,” Mohammed Abass said.

Background



President Akufo-Addo in an interview with Kumasi-based Otec FM said he is unmoved by threats to vote out the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) which is looking at securing another term in office in the 2024 elections.



He said it was the problem of electorates to vote for the opposition National Democratic Congress if they so desired stressing that nobody can force them on the party to vote for.



Akufo-Addo was responding to concerns raised by people in Manso and Kwabre, who according to an OTEC FM journalist had threatened to vote out the NPP in 2024 if their roads are not fixed.



The journalist was hosting the President in an exclusive interview as part of his official visit to the Ashanti Region where he inspected and launched a number of projects.

“The people of Kwabre and Manso, we know they voted massively for Nana, they have asked me to inform the president that if their roads are not fixed, they will be pained and in 2024, they will vote against the NPP,” the journalist said after the Roads Minister Kwasi Amoako-Attah had responded to a question.



The president quickly weighed in with a response: “No problem, no problem.” He continued: “I am saying people make those kinds of threats, me, they don’t frighten me. Somebody votes for you, somebody supports you, it is because they want you to do things for them, so I understand that.



“There is no need for people to say if I do not do it, this or that. That is your own problem. Of course, I will fulfil my promises.



“But if it so happens that you decide to vote for the NDC, that is your problem, that is not mine. Nobody will hold your hand to thumbprint for any candidate, the most important thing is that I understand the responsibility and we will deal with it,” he stressed.



You can also watch this episode of People & Places on GhanaWeb TV:





DS/SARA