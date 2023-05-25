0
Menu
News

Trailer crashes into building at Abeadze Dominase

Sehwi Trailer Accident No casualty was recorded in the Wednesday accident

Thu, 25 May 2023 Source: kasapafmonline.com

A trailer carting wood from Sefwi Adabokrom in the Western North Region heading towards Accra crashed into a building at Abeadze Dominase in the Mfantseman District of the Central Region, Wednesday after it failed brake.

Fortunately, no casualty was recorded as some hawkers and students of Abeadze Dominase State College who were walking along the road at the time of the incident escaped unhurt after shouts from some persons who saw the truck dangerously approaching alerted them to run to safety.

The residents of Abeadze Dominase say this is the third time such incident has happened at the same place, which is a narrow section of the road.

They are therefore calling on the government to ensure that section is widened to allow trailers and other long vehicles to move freely and avoid another accident.

Source: kasapafmonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Zoophilist calls out betrayal of GWS over attempts to close his mini zoo
JB Danquah, Akufo-Addo’s father were corrupt – Otumfuo Ahenenana
Social media users slam popular Nigerian YouTuber
NPP thinks Ashantis are fools - Otumfuo Ahenenanom Hene
He is your Kwaku Duah: Wontumi disowns 'spoiler' independent candidate
Ernest Yaw Anim celebrates after he was declared Kumawu MP-elect
How Otokunor 'escaped' threat of assault from 3 NPP women - Report
New dawn of hope and unity - Kumawu MP-elect reacts after by-election win
Freddie Blay replies CSOs
Why Fella Makafui has refused to speak on Hajia4Reall’s saga
Related Articles: