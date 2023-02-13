Treason trial: High Court sets today February 13 for case management conference

File photo of court gavel

Source: GNA

The High Court, which is trying 10 persons accused of high treason, has set today for a case management conference (CMC).

The three-member panel court noted that whether the accused persons filed their statements or not, the trial would proceed.



The High Court stated that it would not allow any individual to postpone the trial because the liberties of ten people were at stake.



Presided over by Mrs. Afia Serwaa Asare-Botwe, the court had given the accused persons a deadline to file their disclosures, hence the decision.



Meanwhile, the court has reiterated that Mr. Victor Kwadjoga Adawudu should formally file a motion stating that he is withdrawing his services from Mr. Bright Allan Debrah Ofosu, one of his clients.



He should copy the interested parties in the case; if not, he would be reported to the General Legal Council, the court stated.

On Monday, February 6, 2023, Debrah informed the court that his defence counsel had abandoned him, which the court ordered that he should formally communicate to the court his intentions that, in the meantime, Debrah should be represented by his defence counsel’s representative.



Again, on Wednesday, February 8, 2023, Mr. Adawudu sent his pupil to that effect, as the pupil told the court that Mr. Adawudu had travelled.



Whether he likes it or not, Debrah is still his baby, the court said, adding that he would cease to be his client when he had formally withdrawn from rendering his services to Debrah.



Bright Alan Debrah has been charged with conspiracy to commit crime to wit high treason.



He is standing trial with Dr. Frederick Mac-Palm, Donya Kaf­ui, Johannes Zikpi, Colonel Sam­uel Kojo Gameli, Warrant Officer Class Two Esther Saan Dekuwine, Corporal Seidu Abubakar, Lance Airforce Corporal Ali Solomon, Corporal Sylvester Akankpewon and Assistant Commissioner of Police Dr. Agordzo which they have all denied their various charges. They have all been grant­ed bail.