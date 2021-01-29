#TrendingGH: Ghanaians laud Akufo-Addo for renaming UDS after Rawlings

Following President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s announcement that the University for Development Studies (UDS) will be renamed after the late Jerry John Rawlings, most Ghanaians have reacted to the news positively.

According to some Ghanaians who spoke to GhanaWeb, the late Jerry John Rawlings died a legend hence, having a tertiary institution named after him was not a bad idea from the government.



They further heaped praises on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for coming out with this decision.



One of the interviewees who spoke to GhanaWeb said, “I am very happy because that will make his name to remain forever because J.J is a popular man, J.J is a man for the people so what President Akufo-Addo has announced is in a good direction, I love it very much.”



“I am happy because he is a legend. Everything that he did, his name must rest on something for a remembrance,” another said.



President Akufo-Addo on Wednesday, January 27, 2021, disclosed that processes were underway to rename the University of Development Studies (UDS) in Tamale after former President Jerry John Rawlings.

Delivering a tribute at the burial service of J.J Rawlings, he conceded that although Rawlings disliked the idea while alive, naming UDS after him is an honour after his passing.



“Whilst he was with us, he, respectfully, declined an offer I made to him in 2017, to have the University of Development Studies (UDS), Tamale which he personally helped establish, named after him. Two days after his passing, at the 21st Congregation of UDS I expressed my strongest convictions that in spite of his reservations, such an honour should be accorded him,” he stated.



“I am glad that this has found favour with his [Mr Rawlings’] family, and the necessary formalities will be carried out to achieve this, that is, the Jerry John Rawlings University of Development Studies, Tamale,” he declared at J.J Rawlings’ funeral.



