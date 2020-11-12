#TrendingGH: How Bono Region reacted to the death of Rawlings

Correspondence from Bono Region:

Some residents in the Bono region have described the passing of former Ghanaian leader, Jerry John Rawlings as a big blow to the country.



According to the residents, the demise of Mr Rawlings at this crucial moment when the country is just some few days to the 2020 election cannot be overemphasised.



Describing his death as a shock, the residents aver that a vacuum has been created by the death of Mr Rawlings as he was a hero, great leader and a statesman.

A great Iroko has indeed fallen, Rest in Peace Jerry John Rawlings.



Watch the video below:



