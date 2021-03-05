#TrendingGH: 'Verdict over, time to forge ahead' - Ghanaians react to SC Election Petition ruling

Beyond the main parties involved in the just-ended 2020 Election Petition hearing at the Supreme Court of Ghana (John Dramani Mahama and the National Democratic Congress, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, and the Electoral Commission), the general Ghanaian populace became a keenly interested fourth party.

Following the proceedings from the first hearing on January 24, 2021, through to the final verdict of the seven-member panel of the highest court of the land, headed by Chief Justice Kwasi Anin-Yeboah, on March 4, 2021, they sure did have a thing or two to say about their observations of the entire proceedings.



The verdict of the Supreme Court yesterday to the petitioner, John Dramani Mahama, was this: "Your petition is dismissed without merit."

GhanaWeb stepped into town to gather the views of a cross-section of the public on what they thought of the entire proceedings, and, what they think the next steps for all the parties involved in the case should be.



