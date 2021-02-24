Tsatsu Tsikata attempted to mislead Supreme Court – Nana B claims

Member of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s Communication Team in the ongoing presidential election petition, Lawyer Henry Nana Boakye (Nana B) has accused lead counsel of the petitioner, Lawyer Tsatsu Tsikata of attempting to mislead members of the apex court.

The seven-member panel of the court on Monday, February 23, 2021, ruled against a review filed by the petitioner over an earlier ruling of the court turning down the petitioner's request to reopen his case.



Speaking in an interview with Okay FM monitored by GhanaWeb, Nana B described Mr Tsatsu Tiskata’s argument in support of the review application as an attempt to mislead the bench which he said was dangerous.



“Something scary and amazing happened in court yesterday, Mr Tsatsu attempted to mislead the court totally and I am amazed such an astute legal expert will refer to a law and decide to quote portions whilst deliberately eliminating portions. That was dangerous,” he said in the Okay FM interview on Tuesday, February 24, 2021.



One of the biggest issues in the ongoing petition has been around the decision by the first respondent, the Electoral Commission not to call any witness in the case.

According to the petitioner, Madam Jean Mensa who is the Electoral Commissioner is supposed to testify to the December 9, 2020, presidential result declaration which the petitioner says was unconstitutional.



However, speaking in the interview with Okay FM’s Kwame Nkrumah Tikese, Nana B alluded that Mr Tsatsu Tsikata whiles relying on section 72 of the evidence act deliberately and consistently removed portions of the provision to mislead the court.



Listen to the interview below:



