Tsatsu Tsikata suffers another defeat at Supreme Court

Legal Practitioner Tsatsu Tsikata

Tsatsu Tsikata, the venerable legal practitioner on Tuesday, March 30, 2021, suffered yet another defeat at the Supreme Court.

Tsatsu Tsikata who was the counsel for some residents of Santrokofi, Akpafu, Likpe, and Lolobi (SALL) failed in his quest to have the Supreme Court review an earlier decision made by the court.



The seven-member review panel ruled that the application for review filed by Tsatsu Tsikata on behalf of the SALL residents was without merit.



Tsatsu Tsikata had argued that the court committed a blunder when it quashed the decision by the Ho High Court which granted an injunction request by residence on the Member of Parliament for Hohoe, John Peter Amewu.



Tsatsu held that the court breached the right of the residents with its decision to quash the decision by the High Court.

Grace Ewool, the Chief State Attorney argued that Tsatsu did not adduce any new evidence in the review application.



The legal luminary, it will be recalled, was the lead counsel for John Dramani Mahama in the 2020 election petition.



Tsatsu Tsikata in that case suffered a 7-0 defeat with all members of the panel rejecting his argument.



The Supreme Court ruled that “the petitioner has not produced any evidence to rebut the presumption created by the publication of the C.I. 135", for which the court said the petitioner wanted a rerun to be made”.