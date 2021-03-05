Tsatsu Tsikata to speak on 2020 election petition

Tsatsu Tsikata, the lead counsel for the petitioner in the 2020 election petition will in the coming days speak on the verdict passed by the Supreme Court.

Christened ‘Tsatsu in the box’, the venerable legal practitioner will appear on the KSM show to share his experience working as Mahama’s lead counsel.



This was made known by Tsatsu in an interview aired before the Supreme Court justices announced the verdict on the case that was brought before it by former President John Dramani Mahama.



In the close to an hour and half riveting conversation between the legal luminary and the celebrated Kwesi Sintim-Misa, there was not a mention of the 2020 election petition but the host disclosed that there had been an agreement to have Tsatsu back on the show after the verdict.



KSM: You all know that the verdict is coming out soon. After the verdict, he has promised to come back. And the name of that show will be Tsatsu in the box.

Tsatsu: What a wonderful setting you have, I feel it’s a haven and I will be back.



Tsatsu Tsikata will most likely offer his expert critique of the judgment by the seven justices who sat on the case.



The judges unanimously ruled that the case by John Dramani Mahama was without merit.



The court thus informed Mahama and his counsel that their request for a rerun of the 2020 presidential election could not be granted as they failed to provide cogent evidence to support their claims.