Tsatsu begs to argue again before ruling on reopening of case

Lead Counsel for the petitioner in the ongoing Election Petition hearing, Tsatsu Tsikata, wants another chance to make his final arguments before a final ruling is made by the Supreme Court on whether or not the application for a reopening of the case will be granted.

This follows an initial argument presented before the court on Monday February, 15, 2020 by same.



A sitting judge on the matter, Justice Marful-Sau, according to the letter, made a statement to the effect that the Chief Justice’ ruling which dismissed the petitioner (John Dramani Mahama)'s request to enter the witness box, debarred the EC from being subpoenaed because a party in the proceeding cannot be compelled to testify.



Mr. Tsatsu, among other things however argued that Jean Mensa was being subpoenaed as a public officer and not a party to the case.



He argued that the Chairperson is not the same as the Electoral Commissioner.

Lawyer Tsikata believes the development gives reason for them to be allowed to give further arguments before the court makes its ruling.



By this new application, he is seeking to expatiate his arguments which according to him, is significant to the deliberations of the Judges.



The letter delayed the court sitting which was scheduled to commence at 10am Tuesday.



