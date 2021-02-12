Tsikata writing a book on presidential election petition, he's not interested in Mahama's case - Nana B Alleges

Lawyer for the Petitioner, Tsatsu Tsikata

Lawyer Henry Nana Boakye, NPP national youth organizer has made shocking revelations about Lawyer Tsatsu Tsikata, the Lead Counsel for former President John Dramani Mahama in the ongoing election petition before the Supreme Court.

Lawyer Tsatsu Tsikata, in defending his client, has made several applications which have been dismissed by the Supreme Court Justices.



First, it was an application to serve the Electoral Commission Chairperson some interrogatories but his application was denied by the court unanimously.



He then filed for a review of the application and the Justices dismissed it too.



Mr. Tsikata also argued for Jean Mensa to be in the witness box to account for her conduct during the 2020 Presidential elections but once again the Apex Court dismissed his invitation.



“ . . simply put, we are not convinced and will not yield to the invitation being extended to us by Counsel of the petitioner to order the respondents to enter the witness box to be cross-examined accordingly we hereby overrule the objection raised by the counsel for the petitioner against the decision of the respondents declining to adduce evidence in this petition," Chief Justice Anin Yeboah declared as the Supreme Court dismissed Mr. Tsatsu Tsikata's request.

Notwithstanding, Lawyer Tsatsu Tsikata remains resolute to defend his client, John Dramani Mahama who is the petitioner in the court case.



Lawyer Tsikata has filed to reopen his already closed case in court.







"We will now seek your Lordship’s permission to reopen our case in order to have a subpoena on the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission. My Lords, we know that we can issue a subpoena without leave but since we have closed our case on the assumption that she will be (in the witness box) . . . so we intend to file a formal motion," he said during Thursday's hearing.



Why Tsatsu Tsikata Is Determined In Court?

At first, one would say Tsatsu Tsikata is determined to win the petitioner's case and that's why he is not ready to throw in the towel.



But from Henry Nana Boakye's perspective, there is more to what Tsatsu seeks in court than meets the eye.



According to Nana Boakye, popularly called Nana B, Tsatsu Tsikata is seeking his own interest and not the petitioner's because he wants to have a law masterpiece.



He revealed that Lawyer Tsikata is writing a book on presidential elections and has decided to delay the ongoing court case so that he will have more chapters in his book.



Nana B noted that Mr. Tsatsu's strategy is to drag the case and the more he does it, the many pages and chapters he can compile into his yet-to-be released book.

"His own people have told me he's writing a book on Presidential petition which is very good. When it comes, I will be the first person to buy a copy because academic exercise helps law students . . . I think because of the book that Tsatsu wants to write, he has laid aside the petitioner's interest to have more chapters in the book he wants to launch. Because, first, they sent interrogatories which were dismissed; that's a chapter in his book. He also sought a review . . . so the review is another chapter in the book.



"For me, it appears the interest of the petitioner, himself, I'm not sure that what Mr. Tsatsu is seeking but rather seeking his own interest because he is writing a book and wants more pages and chapters, so he wants to drag the case," he said during Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" programme Friday morning.



