UCC 53rd Congregation ceremony underway at New Cape Coast Stadium

The 53rd congregation ceremony for the awarding of graduate and undergraduate degrees to persons who have completed various programmes of study at the University of Cape Coast is currently underway.

The event is taking place at the New Cape Coast Stadium.



The ceremony has been divided into four sessions; the first and second coming off on Thursday, October 29 and the others, scheduled for Friday, October 30, 2020.



Speaking to UniversNews, Public Relations Officer of the University, Major (Rtd) Kofi Baah Bentum assured that all necessary efforts have been taken to ensure that there is strict adherence to the Covid-19 safety protocols.



He explained that it was for such purposes that they move this year’s ceremony to the new Cape Coast stadium, which is big enough to enable them to practice social distancing.

“We have put in place the necessary measures to ensure a COVID-19 free event. We have broken it down to 4 sessions; 2 in a day so naturally that breaks down the numbers. We have also moved it from the normal place we do our congregation to the new Cape Coast stadium which is bigger and will afford us the kind of social distancing we require,” he said.



On the matter of a deadline for fee payment for fresh students for the 2020/2021 academic year, Major (Rtd) Kofi Baah Bentum indicated that it has been moved to November 30 following a change in the date for reopening.



“Let me announce that the deadline for payment of fees for freshers has been extended to the last day of November, it was originally 5th November but since we have shifted the reopening to January 9, people can have time to prepare,” he added.



