UCC: New SRC/GRASAG executives sworn into office

The student leaders taking their oath of office

Management of the University of Cape Coast, UCC, has inaugurated the newly-elected Students’ Representative Council (SRC) and GRASAG executives to steer the affairs of the student government for one academic year.

The SRC executives are Mr. Latif Lawrence Jorhowie, President; Comfort Obeng Takyi, Vice President; Miss Christabel Abanga -Secretary; Eric Asamoah Yirenkyi, Treasurer; Enock Agyei, PRO; Emily Sena Tetteh, Coordinating Secretary; Lucas Ntapuan Tatul, Sports Secretary; Moses Kabenlah Acquah, NUGS President; Susan Obiri, Local NUGS Secretary; and Grace Mintaa Wadeih, NUGS Women’s Commissioner.



The Graduate Students Association of Ghana (GRASAG) executives are Achire Adam(President), Mary-Pearl Opare-Addo(Vice- President), Bernice Ocran Dodo (Secretary), Philip Essilfie (Treasurer), Alfred Kusi Tandoh ( Financial Secretary), Luu Darlyn Yinpok ( Women’s Commissioner), Kingsley Opoku Antwi (PRO) and Basit Mohammed (Organizer).

The Registrar, Mr. Jeff Onyame, administered the oath of office to the executives at a short handover ceremony.