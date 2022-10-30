0
Menu
News

UCC: New SRC/GRASAG executives sworn into office

311803550 487222046770419 5250401322377100768 N The student leaders taking their oath of office

Sun, 30 Oct 2022 Source: atlfmnews.com

Management of the University of Cape Coast, UCC, has inaugurated the newly-elected Students’ Representative Council (SRC) and GRASAG executives to steer the affairs of the student government for one academic year.

The SRC executives are Mr. Latif Lawrence Jorhowie, President; Comfort Obeng Takyi, Vice President; Miss Christabel Abanga -Secretary; Eric Asamoah Yirenkyi, Treasurer; Enock Agyei, PRO; Emily Sena Tetteh, Coordinating Secretary; Lucas Ntapuan Tatul, Sports Secretary; Moses Kabenlah Acquah, NUGS President; Susan Obiri, Local NUGS Secretary; and Grace Mintaa Wadeih, NUGS Women’s Commissioner.

The Graduate Students Association of Ghana (GRASAG) executives are Achire Adam(President), Mary-Pearl Opare-Addo(Vice- President), Bernice Ocran Dodo (Secretary), Philip Essilfie (Treasurer), Alfred Kusi Tandoh ( Financial Secretary), Luu Darlyn Yinpok ( Women’s Commissioner), Kingsley Opoku Antwi (PRO) and Basit Mohammed (Organizer).

The Registrar, Mr. Jeff Onyame, administered the oath of office to the executives at a short handover ceremony.

Source: atlfmnews.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Reverend Anthony Boakye's wife leaves Resurrection Power, sets up her own church
'Rebellion Group of 95': How Mahama described anti-Ofori-Atta NPP MPs
Mahama backs Akufo-Addo's call
Majority caucus now fully behind Ofori-Atta' – Dep. Majority Whip
MPs had 'well-crafted agenda to collapse the regime' - NPP group
Gabby breaks silence on 'Ken Must Go' saga
Ofori-Atta to conclude IMF negotiations, present Budget before ‘removal’ – Official
Bagbin and Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu trade words after Adwoa Safo ruling
NPP MPs demand removal of Ken Ofori-Atta, Adu Boahen
‘Allow me to marry more women’ - Man sues AG over one man-one wife
Related Articles: