UCC SRC holds Women Empowerment Program

A senior lecturer with the Department of Hospitality and Tourism at the University of Cape Coast, Dr. Mrs. Eunice Fay Amissah has underscored the importance of women sharing ideas to bring about positive change in the world.

According to her, this goal can only be achieved if women master the art of public speaking.



Dr. Fay Amissah was speaking at a women empowerment event dubbed: 21st-century woman as part of a week-long celebration by the Student Representative Council (SRC) at the University of Cape Coast.



The event themed "Stand out and inspire change", is part of initiatives by the SRC to help young women in higher education develop their capacities so they can make a difference in the world once they graduate.



In a presentation on the topic "Inspiring change through public speaking", Dr. Fay Amissah said when students develop the act of public speaking, they will tend to boost their self-confidence and overcome the fear of speaking in public which in the long run brings change.



She said, “when you develop the art of public speaking it helps in your leadership skills, it also gives you the platform to build your networks because when you develop that art, you will be invited to speak in public more often.”

Dr. Amissah however advised the students to take note of the key components of developing excellent public speaking skills.



These she said include voice, the words one speaks, and body language.



On her part, the Director of the Center of Gender Research, Advocacy, and Documentation at UCC, Dr. Georgina Yaa Oduro commended the SRC for holding a program of such nature to empower women.



To her, the theme for the program "stand out and inspire change" is apt emphasizing that “the whole world is moving towards 21st Century skills….there should be something about you that will help you inspire the change that the world will want to see”



She added that, in order for one to be a 21st-century woman who can inspire change, one must be time conscious, resilient, and critical-minded.

She thus urged the students to treat as important the knowledge they have gained from the event.



The founder and chief executive of Glitz Africa, Mrs. Claudia Lumor spoke on personal branding. She stated that personal branding is how a person portrays themselves as a whole, and not just what they wear.



She, therefore, advised students to develop their personal brands and authentic self while still in school.