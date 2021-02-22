UCC swears in Christopher Dadson as 2020/21 SRC President

UCC SRC President, Christopher Dadson

Management of the University of Cape Coast, in collaboration with the Students’ Representative Council (SRC) of the University, has sworn in Christopher Dadson as the leader of the undergraduate students front for the 2020/2021 academic year.

This follows his victory in the online election held on January 28 2021.



The election saw Rashidatu Saafu and Esther Darrah voted as the newly-elected Vice President and Secretary of the SRC respectively.



Divine Bedza, Freda Candy Mensah and Samuel Takyi also won in the election, making them the Public Relations Officer, Coordinating Secretary and Treasurer respectively of the SRC.



Linda Appiah is the Women’s Commissioner whilst Samuel Adu-Gyamfi will occupy the General Sports Secretary office.



Addressing the newly elected executives at a swearing-in ceremony, Vice-Chancellor of the University, Prof. Johnson Nyarko Boampong, entreated students to serve as good ambassadors of the school by demonstrating ethical leadership skills.

“We have all said that we are going to be servant leaders and that you are going to defend the constituents. However, you should also know that we are here because of you and the name of the University is very paramount. Thus we would want you to also defend the name of the University so you will be good ambassadors of the University,” he stated.



Prof. Johnson Nyarko further called on the Dadson-led-administration to work in harmony with management on various projects.



Membership at the University’s Council is now complete following the swearing-in of the newly elected students’ leaders.



In his acceptance speech, SRC President, Christopher Dadson expressed gratitude for the trust and confidence conferred on his governance as he promised to work in the interest of students.



“We are duty-bound to provide honest and inspiring leadership that will light the path and motivate the student populace to contribute their quota to the development of this institution. We believe that both the SRC and Management seek the same thing, that’s the common good of the University. If we want to manage the Covid-19 challenges well, it must be together,” he said.

Management also swore in Eric Adjei as the new President of the Graduate Students’ Association (GRASAG).



Christabel Sarfo Temah and Enock Yeboah are Vice President and Secretary respectively.



“We promise to work in harmony with other members of the Executive Council, the senate and the judicial board of GRASAG UCC to ensure the welfare of all Graduate students is fought for,” Eric Adjei assured the University community in his inaugural speech.



The School seized the opportunity to swear in the newly elected National Union of Ghana Students (NUGS) executives.



Nana Kwesi Bediako Ampaw was sworn in as the local NUGS President and Amarachukwu Okezie Iheancha as the local NUGS Secretary.