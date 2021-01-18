UPSA students’ long queue causes stir

A video report by a citizen captures students of the University of Professional Studies, Accra, in an unusually long at the entrance of the university as it begins lectures Monday morning.

Tweeps have taken to the internet to create a buzz around the situation, some describing the students as being too serious.



It is yet unclear why the students are held up in such long queues.



Management of the University says they are committed to ensuring that all COVID-19 safety protocols are respected.

See the video below:



