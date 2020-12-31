Understand me when I say I won’t concede – Mahama appeals

Flagbearer of the NDC, John Dramani Mahama has asked individuals asking him to concede defeat in the aftermath of this year’s election to ‘hold their horses’ and appreciate his reasons for not conceding defeat.

According to Mr. Mahama, he peacefully conceded defeat in 2016 but won’t do the same this time around because the 2020 election results as announced by the chairperson of the Electoral Commission are not a reflection of the wishes of the majority of Ghanaians.



“I know how to act in the interest of peace. I’ve always done so without hesitation. I know what it is like to contest an election and have the good people of Ghana chose my opponent to serve as president. I know what it is to concede, I have done so before. In 2016 when the election was not called in my favor, I conceded. I conceded in a congratulatory call to my opponent. Not long after that, I conceded publicly. I did so not simply in the interest of peace and democracy but simply because I respect the will of the people. So when I say that I won’t concede this election, please know that I’m not taking this decision lightly,” he stressed.



Before the NDC officially filed a petition at the Supreme Court, Mahama was impressed upon by some religious figures and public figures to accept the results for the sake of peace.

The New Patriotic Party also accused Mr. John Dramani Mahama of acting like American President, Donald Trump for refusing to accept the December 7 election results.



The NPP also believes that Mahama's posture is a “selfish” and a 'grand scheme' to establish himself as the NDC’s best bet for the 2024 elections.



