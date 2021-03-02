Vetting: Dame ‘blatantly misled’ us on Afoko bail, evasive on PPA ‘contract for sale’ scandal – Minority

Attorney General and Justice Minister-designate Godfred Yeboah Dame

The Minority on Parliament’s Appointments Committee has accused Attorney General and Justice Minister-designate Godfred Yeboah Dame of appearing to have “blatantly misled the committee on the true facts about the bail secured by the lawyers of Gregory Afoko”.

In its report on the nominees vetted so far, the Minority said the former Deputy Attorney General “is required to provide the much-needed clarification on this all-important human right issue”, adding: “We will, in that regard, want to ascertain if he did not peddle an untruth under oath”.



Also, the Minority said the nominee “failed to provide satisfactory answers on his role as a member of the governing board of the Public Procurement Authority during the scandal involving the disgraced former PPA Chief Executive Officer, Adjenim Boateng Adjei”.



“He would be requested to come clean, particularly based on what is now known to our side of the committee.

“His evasiveness and lack of candour on this matter have left much to be desired”, the report noted.



Additionally, the Minority said: “It is our estimation that the former Deputy Attorney General was not sufficiently candid and forthright when he created the impression in response to a question about possible abuse of discretionary authority over post-election commentary by Hon. Inusah Fuseini and Hon. Kennedy Agyapong that he had no mandate to assist his boss at the time, as they both had no mandate after January 6, when he knew the said statements were made in December 2020 at which time he was at post and cloaked with authority”.



“A further probe into this matter is, therefore, being requested by the NDC caucus on the Appointments Committee”, the report said.