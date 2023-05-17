Video of Bawumia-branded campaign pickups hits social media

13
Wed, 17 May 2023

Ahead of his official announcement to contest in the New Patriotic Party's upcoming presidential primaries, a video of a convoy of pickup trucks branded with the image of Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has gone viral on social media.

The viral video shows a convoy of tow trucks carrying the campaign-branded MG T60 pickup trucks driving through some principal streets in the capital.

The video has attracted several reactions on social media, with some supporters of the vice president expressing excitement over his readiness to work for power.

On the other hand, some comments have criticized the vice president over the cars acquired for his campaign in the face of the current economic challenges.

Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia is a frontrunner in the NPP's flagbearership contest, along with the likes of Kennedy Agyapong, Alan Kyerematen, Afriyie Akoto, and Kwabena Agyapong.

A few weeks ago, the vice president met with members of the NPP caucus in parliament, where he informed the caucus about his decision to contest in the primaries and courted their support.

His official announcement is expected in the coming days.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
