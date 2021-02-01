Video tapes of Mahama, Asiedu Nketia claiming NDC won last year’s polls played in court

John Dramani Mahama, former president of Ghana

On Monday, February 1, videotapes of former President John Dramani Mahama, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, Peter Otokonor Boamah and Sammy Gyamfi, in which they were captured claiming that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) won last year’s elections, were played in the Supreme Court as part of the ongoing hearing of the election petition.

Lawyer for the 2nd Respondent, Mr Akoto Ampaw had told the court that he wanted these tapes played in order to establish the lack of credibility of one of the witnesses of the petitioner, Mr Asiedu Nketia.



The petitioners are asking the apex court to order a rerun of last year’s elections.

Lead counsel for the petitioner, Tsastu Tsikatu objected to the Mr Ampaw’s move to play the tape but the court granted the request and accordingly the tapes were played.



More soon…