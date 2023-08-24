Viral cash video: Bawumia's camp accuse opponents of 'malicious propaganda'

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Vice President

The camp of Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia has disclaimed a recent viral video purporting that bundles of cash being arranged in a room were going to be used as inducement by his camp in upcoming Super Delegates Congress of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Describing the video and its caption as malicious propaganda, spokesperson of the Vice President, Gideon Boako, identified the video as an old clip circulated in the lead up to the 2020 general elections.



He asked the general public to treat the video with the contempt it deserves blaming the corculation of same on opponents of the veep.



"It is so unfortunate that this old video has been adapted by opponents of Dr.



@MBawumia, who have maliciously captioned it and circulating it widely. This malicious propaganda should be treated with the greatest contempt.



"Dr Bawumia's campaign has been conducted in the most frugal manner, as has been testified to by delegates," he stted in a statement posted on Twitter.



"Team Bawumia urges the teams of other contestants, who can be clearly identified in the captioning and circulation of this video, to embark on genuine decent campaigns, devoid of lies, and mudslinging It is such a decent campaign that the Npp will benefit from," the statement added.



