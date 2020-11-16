Volta NDC to hold Vigil to honour founder J.J Rawlings

The late former President of Ghana, Jerry John Rawlings

The Volta Regional Secretariat of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) is to hold a vigil to honor founder and ex-President Jerry John Rawlings in the Region.

The vigil is scheduled to take place on Thursday at the Jubilee Park in Ho.



James Gunu, the Regional Secretary of the NDC, in a release to the Ghana News Agency noted that the Party was shocked and devastated by the sad news of the late founder and therefore suspended all campaign activities in the Region.



The late Rawlings, who passed away on November 12, 2020, after a short illness was "a grassroots man, legend, great asset, and a charismatic leader with vision who founded the Party on probity, accountability and social justice," Mr Gunu said.



He noted that as part of the programme, all Regional Executives, Members of the Political Committee, Council of Elders and Constituency Executives would hold emergency meetings to officially inform the public about the untimely departure of our founder both at the branch and community levels.

He said the leadership of the Party in the Region would visit Dzelukope, the hometown of the Founder on Wednesday to sympathise with the family in line with Ewe culture and Anlo tradition.



He urged the rank and file to participate in all funeral related activities at their various levels.



