'Volta Region is where saviours of the nation come from’ - Fifi Kwetey declares

Fifi Fiavi Kwetey, NDC General Secretary

Fifi Kwetey, General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has described the Volta Region as the part of Ghana where saviours of the nation come from.

“Volta is the region, where saviours of the nation come from as far as this country is concerned but we need to know who we are, and somehow, we know, who we are, and we need to start appreciating who we are.



“Volta must appreciate NDC and back it no matter what. It should become like a religion. We need to let our people appreciate that this is what we are.



"And I believe if we knew who we were, the situation where the love for this party would start dwindling in this Region should not happen," he said during a retreat for regional executives at Dzodze in the Ketu North Municipality.



He is concerned that unlike the Ashanti and Eastern regions which are strongholds of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), the NDC's fortunes in the Volta Region are dwindling.

“Because somehow, they (Ashanti and Eastern) appreciate it, and believe in their party as a religion. Your Religion may not be the best religion, yet that is your religion. It is your responsibility to make sure you fix it, and you change it.”



Kwetey also tasked the rank and file to rededicate themselves to supporting the party and do all it takes to ensure that they sell the NDC gospel as the party gears up to wrestle power after the 2024 elections.



At the opening of the four-day event which was on the theme “Empowering Our Base for Victory in 2024,” Dan Abodakpi, Chairman of the National Council of Elders tasked party executives to unite with MPs and other stakeholders particularly the grassroots to be able to remain formidable.



