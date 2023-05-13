0
Voting ends, sorting to begin soon at Hemang-Lower Denkyira Constituency

Voting Boxes73 Voting boxes

Sat, 13 May 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Correspondence from Central Region

Voting has ended successfully at the Hemang-Lower Denkyira Constituency Parliamentary and the Presidential election of the National Democratic Congress.

All 775 delegates from the 83 polling stations have successfully cast their vote and sorting was set to begin.

The election process was smooth, and calm without any serious chaos and misunderstanding.

Delegates have seated quietly awaiting sorting, counting, and declaration of results.

Security officers are set to monitor the process to ensure law and order.

The Electoral Commission officials said they needed to wait until 05:00 hours before they could open the ballot box for sorting and counting.

