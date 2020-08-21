General News

WASCCE leakage: WAEC's explanation bogus - Africa Education Watch

File photo of WASSCE candidates

The Executive Director for Africa Education Watch, Kofi Asare, has said the explanation offered by the West Africa Examination Council (WAEC) for the leakage of the Maths 2 Paper is false and needs to be investigated.

Although WAEC admitted that the paper leaked, it explained that the leaked one was not what the students wrote.



WAEC also stated that the paper did not leak in WAEC’s strong room but rather at the centres.



Reacting to the above, Kofi Asare said WAEC was lying, adding that an external body should be made to investigate the matter and not WAEC itself.



Speaking on Atinka 104.7 FM’s AM Drive, with Ekourba Gyasi, he said “We are not saying they should cancel it but it is minority that is calling for that."



"We are saying that the parliamentary select committee should investigate the matter and establish the source of leakages in the whole questions value chain so that we will know where the gabs are because it is a recurring issue which comes every year," he added.

He added that,”Their focus is how to chase after students malpractices but for them, they cannot vindicate themselves. WAEC has never find themselves guilty of anything, every year they do defend themselves but every year papers leak.”



kofi Asare also said, "It is not true the explanation they gave. From the setting of questions to the classroom, we should know all the actors in the value chain and know who’s inefficiency or who’s conduct or misconduct lead to the leakage because it happens every year."



He reiterated that WAEC does not have a regulatory body, calling for an external body to regulate it.



"They manage their own affairs and that system does not promote accountability, therefore they need to be regulated by an external body," he said.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.