WASSCE 2020: It is too early to call for the cancellation of papers – GNAT

The Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT), has said calls for the cancellation of some leaked papers in the ongoing West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) were premature.

Following the alleged leakage of the Core Mathematics, and Chemistry Practical exam questions, the Association has instead called for an investigation into the matter adding that WAEC must ensure that persons behind it are sanctioned this time around.



“We have not been punishing these people enough. What you hear is cancellation of exams. If someone has been entrusted with things at WAEC and the person leaks the exams, I think they should be handed the severest punishment because the person is certainly not patriotic.”



Speaking in an exclusive interview with GhanaWeb, the General Secretary of GNAT, Thomas Tanko Musah noted that, “To call for cancellation now will be premature" adding that "the laws of the land requires that when there is an issue, an investigation must be done. All the people involved must be given an opportunity to be heard… that is the right way to go.”



In previous cases, the West African Examination Council have had to cancel papers they suspected were leaked prior to the exams and candidates made to rewrite the paper.



Meanwhile, the Minority in parliament is pushing for the immediate cancellation of the WASSCE papers that leaked.

A statement signed by the Member of Parliament for Builsa South and Deputy Ranking Member, Committee on Education, Dr. Clement Abass Apaak, noted that “WAEC, as a matter of urgency, must cancel the leaked and suspected leaked papers as it has done in the past."



Adding: “WAEC must also investigate the sources of the leakage of papers and the contact details of examiners, and hold to account the perpetrators of these crimes. WAEC must also ensure the safety of the remaining papers to avert the embarrassing situations we have witnessed the past few days.”



GNAT, on the other hand, believes that a thorough investigation must be conducted to bring an end to this syndicate.



Mr. Tanko Musah advised WAEC to be more "interested in having the matter investigated thoroughly in other to maintain its image in Ghana and beyond.”



“Until this matter is investigated, we cannot take actions against anybody. If you proceed now, anybody can go to court and that decision will be set aside. So there should be a prima facie case that should be established, after, investigations conducted then based upon that, the necessary sanctions can be applied… WAEC should avail itself to get these things done, otherwise, it will dent their image.”

