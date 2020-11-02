WASSCE 2020: Processing of results still ongoing, be wary of fraudulent websites – WAEC warns candidates

WAEC says the results of WASSCE 2020 are yet to be released

The West African Examination Council (WAEC) has debunked reports that the results of this year’s WASSCE papers have been released or are about to be released.

According to the council, they are still processing the results of candidates and engaging in other post-examination activities having completed the marking and coordination.



"Co-ordination and Marking Exercises have been completed and processing of results as well as other post-examination activities are ongoing," a statement from WAEC dated November 2, 2020, and copied to GhanaWeb read.



WAEC has therefore warned all candidates to be wary of websites announcing the release of results and persons promising an upgrade of results in exchange for money.

The statement further read, “the Council cautions candidates to be wary of websites announcing the release of the results and of persons who promise to upgrade results for a fee. These are activities of fraudsters and all stakeholders are hereby alerted accordingly. Furthermore, the Council urges all institutions to always authenticate results presented to them."



WASSCE 2020 commenced on Monday, July 20, 2020, for 375,737 candidates drawn from 976 schools.



It began with Project Work for Visual Arts candidates and the theory papers started on August 3, 2020, through to September 5, 2020.