WASSCE 2020 provisional results released

File Photo: The results of 2,383 candidates have been cancelled by WAEC

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has released the provisional result for candidates who sat the West African Certificate Examination (WASSCE) this year.

This was announced in a statement released by the Council, November 13, 2020 and sighted by GhanaWeb.



The exam body indicates that this release follows the recent completion of the post-examination processes.



According to WAEC, the results will in the coming days be “dispatched to the various schools” for further processes. Alternatively, the council has directed students to its website -waecgh.com- to access their provisional results.



Per further details of the statement, there was an improvement in the performance of candidates in English and Mathematics this year as compared to the previous year.



But in Integrated Science and Social Studies, the council noted a decline in the students’ performance.