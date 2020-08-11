General News

WASSCE: GES gives dismissed students a second chance

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has reviewed its decision to dismiss 14 final year Senior High School students for their misconduct and indiscipline acts in the ongoing WASSCE.

This comes after the President of the Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo called on the GES to reconsider its decision and give the students a second chance to participate in the ongoing examination.



The students, including that of the Tweneboah Koduah SHS were bared them from writing the exams in the school after they went on a rampage and destroyed the school’s properties over what they call strict supervision on the part of invigilators during the exams.



Others also clashed with their invigilators over similar reasons.

Although their dismissal remains the same, they will be allowed to come to their various schools to write the examination under guardian escort.



They have also been directed to leave campuses immediately after they write each paper.



Below is a statement:

