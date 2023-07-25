'Was it really necessary?' - Akufo-Addo asked on his seeming wish for Cecilia Dapaah's innocence

President and Cecilia Dappah

Chairman General Kwami Sefa Kayi has questioned President Nana Akufo-Addo's statement to Mrs. Cecilia Abena Dapaah's resignation letter after a theft case involving her house helps.

Her house helps, Patience Botwe, 18 years old and Sarah Agyei, aged 30 years, are standing trial for allegedly stealing 1 million dollars, €300,000 and millions of cedis belonging to Mrs. Cecilia Dapaah.



Facts



The accused persons are said to have stolen the monies from the former Minister's house and shared it among themselves, their families and to their boyfriends.



Patience Botwe is accused of stealing six sets of kente cloth worth GHC90000 and six sets of men's suits valued at $3,000 which belonged to Ms. Dapaah's husband.



Three other individuals including Botwe's current and former boyfriends and her father are also facing charges for allegedly being involved in dishonestly receiving GHC1 million, GHC180,000 and GHC50,000 respectively.



Resignation Letter

Mrs. Cecilia Dapaah, on Saturday, July 22, resigned stating in a letter to the President that, "I intend to cooperate fully with all state agencies to enable them fully establish the facts".



"I have no doubt whatsoever that at the end of the processes, it will be fully established that I have conducted myself with integrity during my period in public service and I will be fully exonerated from all the allegations that have filled the public domain in the past 24 hours," parts of the letter further read.



President's Acceptance



The President, in response, accepted the letter saying "it is with considerable regret that I accept your resignation and I applaud your loyalty to the image and standing of the Government. The work you undertook during your period in Government was excellent and productive, and I thank you for your wholehearted contribution and devotion to the progress of the Government and the Nation".



President Nana Akufo-Addo also seemingly wished for her exoneration, stressing, "I am confident, like you, that, at the end of the day, your integrity and, whilst in office, will be fully established. I wish you the very best in all your endeavors".



Was It Necessary? - Sefa Kayi Asks

The host of Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo' morning show, Kwami Sefa Kayi, broaching the President's statements with his panel members on Monday, July 24, 2023 questioned why the President would include his wish for Mrs. Cecilia Dapaah to be exonerated from prosecution.



"Did he have to say that? Don't you realize that it is beyond the woman and President's relationship? So, if the President is talking, shouldn't he be a bit more measured considering we are coming back to...optics?", he asked.



He suggested that the President should have conveyed a concise message that he's accepted the former Minister's resignation and simply said, "I wish you well in your future endeavors" without expressing confidence in her innocence as inferred from his statement.



"Was it really necessary?", Sefa Kayi further queried.



Watch the video below: