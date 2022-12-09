Watch Alan Kyerematen jam to ‘campaign song’

New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential hopeful, Alan Kyerematen, could not help but dance to a melodious song composed for him at an event he attended.

The minister for trade and industry, who has been touted as one of the favourites for the NPP’s flagbearer position, can be seen in a video sighted by GhanaWeb joyously dancing and singing along with the choir.



“Alan Kyerematen na ye nim. Alan Kyerematen na ye nim. Obiara ni woo, Obiara ni woo. Alan Kyerematen na ye nim,” the choir can be heard singing.



The song translates: Alan Kyerematen is the only one we know, there is nobody else, Alan Kyerematen is the one we know.



Meanwhile, the leadership of the NPP has urged the party’s faithful not to engage in campaigns for any of the persons who have expressed their interest in running in the party’s flagbearer race.



The government has also urged its appointees to focus on their roles and avoid exploring their presidential ambitions.

Alan Kyerematen is expected to face stiff competition in the flagbearer race from Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia and the Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong.



The NPP presidential primaries is slated for 2023.



Watch Alan dancing to ‘Alan Kyerematen na ye nim’ in the video below:







Watch the second part of Elvis Afriyie Ankrah's interview on GhanaWeb TV below:









Also watch the nomination for the GhanaWeb Excellence Awards Youth Edition below:







IB/BOG