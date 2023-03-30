2
Watch Kamala Harris' long convoy as she leaves Cape Coast

Thu, 30 Mar 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

During her historic visit to Cape Coast in the Central Region, the Vice President of the United States of America, Kamala Harris, did not only leave residents of the city awed, but many have been talking about the impressive entourage she travelled with.

With such an entourage, came a long train of vehicles that followed the first female vice president of the United States.

After she completed her visit to Cape Coast, Kamala Harris headed for her aircraft – the Marine 2, parked in an undisclosed part of the city.

She was accompanied by her husband, Douglas Emhoff, a large team of her staff, and the White House press.

In Cape Coast, the team first paid a visit to the Ogua Emintsimadze Palace, where Kamala Harris interacted with the Omanhene of the Oguaa Traditional Area, Osaberima Kwesi Atta II.

The team then made their final stop at the Cape Coast Castle, where the US Veep had a reflective time visiting the slave dungeons of the ancient edifice.

As the team left the town, GhanaWeb captured the long convoy that made up Kamala Harris’ entourage.

There were as many as 28 cars in the convoy.

Watch the video below:



AE/OGB

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
