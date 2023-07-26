Watch how Ursula Owusu-Ekuful lambasted Vicky Hamah over '$1 million wish'

Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, Communications Minister

In light of the ongoing investigation into alleged corruption involving the former Minister for Sanitation and Water Resources, Cecilia Abena Dapaah, a video of Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, has resurfaced online, where she commented on a similar issue in the past.

In the video, Ursula Owusu addressed the sacking of the then Deputy Communications Minister, Victoria Hamah, who was recorded allegedly stating her intention to stay in politics until she earned $1 million.



Ursula Owusu-Ekuful expressed concern about the significant amount mentioned and questioned the motives behind such a statement, suggesting that it indicated an ambition to secure not only personal wealth but also political influence.



"A million dollars isn't pocket change. Let's not lose sight of the fact why would anybody even mention that million dollars? It means she has her sights set on something to cushion not just her personal life, but to secure her political future going forward because that's the justification that she gave, being able to control others. So it is not something that we can merely wish or we will excuse," Ursula Owusu said in a Joynews interview.



The resurfaced video gained attention after the recent arrest of two house helps at Cecilia Abena Dapaah's residence.



Victoria Hamah incident

Hamah was caught on tape in November 2013 allegedly saying that she plans to retire from active politics after creating a $1million fortune.



In the said leak tape, Victoria Hamah was heard making disparaging remarks about another person rumoured to be Rachel Appoh, a Deputy Minister of Gender Children and Social Protection then.



"I will not quit politics until I make one million dollars."



She was also heard criticising another deputy minister, calling her "senseless, ugly, loud and egoistic".



She was subsequently fired by the government though no official reason was given for her dismissal, the general belief was that it was due to the content of the leaked tape.

Cecilia Dapaah's losses



According to an official charge sheet from an Accra Circuit Court, the brazen thefts occurred at the couple's residence in Abelemkpe, a suburb of Accra, over a three-month period from July to October 2022.



The accused, identified as Patience and Sarah, are facing serious charges, including conspiracy to commit a crime and multiple counts of stealing involving staggering amounts of money.



Not only were monetary assets stolen, but the accused also allegedly made off with personal belongings of Madam Cecilia Abena Dapaah, such as valuable clothes, handbags, perfumes, and jewelry. The stolen items amounted to a shocking value of GH¢95,000 and US$95,000.



Further accusations involved Patience acting alone in the theft of cultural treasures, including six pieces of Kente cloth worth GH¢90,000 and six sets of men's suits valued at US$3,000, which belonged to the minister's husband.

The court has also charged three additional individuals in connection with the thefts, revealing the complexity of the case.



The accused allegedly used the stolen funds to finance various properties and purchases, including renting a 3-bedroom apartment and a store in Tamale, buying vehicles, and funding other personal expenses.



The court has adjourned the case to August 2, 2023, while investigations continue.



